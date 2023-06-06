Size of national development plan for next fiscal year proposed at Rs2,659bn

The development plans and economic targets for the new financial year were presented in a meeting of the National Economic Council, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting held a detailed review of the economic goals, the federal development program and the development plans of the provinces.

Officials of the ministries of finance and planning briefed the meeting on budget statistics.

The size of the national development plan for the new fiscal year has been proposed to be Rs2,659 billion.

The federal development plan will be allocated Rs1,100 billion, as per the briefing. Out of these, Rs950 billion have been earmarked for PSDP.

Moreover, Rs150 billion will be spent under public-private partnership.

The total PSDP for the current fiscal year was pegged at around Rs715 billion, the meeting was briefed.

The provinces have proposed to allocate Rs1,559 billion for development projects.

The prime minister also addressed the meeting, and sought cooperation from the provinces for the National Flood Response Program.

Despite the economic disasters of the previous government, economic stability returned to the country after a year of hard work, Prime Minister Sharif said.

He further said politics was put at stake to save the state. He added that the elements spreading chaos have harmed the country and the nation.

During the meeting, the provinces informed the PM about their proposals for the development budget. He ordered the relevant authorities and the Finance Ministry to implement the suggestions.

The prime minister emphasized on the provincial governments to keep a close watch on hoarders and those who charged high prices.

“The problems of the people should be taken into account in the budget,” PM Sharif said.

He also told the meeting that the development of the agriculture sector is essential, and plans are being formulated for farmers.

Earlier in the meeting, the prime minister placed the resources and problems before the provinces.

“Development, public welfare and business-friendly policies are the focus of the budget,” the PM added.

Growth rate and employment opportunities will be increased in the next fiscal year, he further said, adding the size of the PSDP is being increased from Rs700 to Rs950 billion.

“Massive funds are being allocated for the development and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas,” the premier said, adding the provinces will have to play their full role in the reconstruction of the flood-affected areas.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, Communications Minister Asad Mehmood were among the participants of the meeting, along with Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker administers and the Sindh chief minister.

The Finance Ministry gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the upcoming budget 2023-24. The meeting also reviewed development plans for the new financial year.

Owing to its concerns regarding the National Economic Council meeting, the Balochistan chief minister did not attend the meeting.