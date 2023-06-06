LHC orders authorities to provide Elahi required facilities in jail

The Lahore High Court has ordered the Camp Jail superintendent to provide facilities to former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi in prison.

The court disposed of the petition while issuing the instructions.

Justice Waheed Khan heard the petition of Parvez Elahi’s son, Rasikh Elahi.

Also Read: Fake recruitments in PA: Parvez Elahi moves court for bail plea

The petition maintained that Elahi is a former chief minister of Punjab and a senior politician.

Police arrested Parvez Elahi in a fake and fabricated case, it added.

Parvez Elahi is not being allowed to be provided food, medicines etc.

The court should issue an order to provide the required facilities to Elahi in jail, it sought.

On Monday, the PTI President and former chief minister of Punjab filed a bail application with the anti-corruption court against a case of fake recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

Also Read: Elahi’s family made ‘suspicious’ transactions worth millions with PA peon, FIA tells LHC

The court issued notices to the anti-corruption authorities on Parvez Elahi’s plea.

Judge Khalid Mahmood Bhatti heard Elahi’s bail application. The court will hear the application on June 7.