Punjab govt launches crackdown against swimming pools owners following tragic deaths

In response to the tragic incident of children losing their lives to electrocution in a swimming pool, the Punjab government has launched a crackdown against pool owners across the province, including Lahore.

All Divisional Commissioners have been directed to initiate necessary measures against swimming pools operating without the required No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Divisional Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that obtaining a NOC from the Department of Engineering and Sports (DCS) will now be mandatory for constructing swimming pools.

Pools found to be operating without valid NOCs will face strict penalties.

A day ago, the incident occurred in the Gujarpura area of Lahore, where two young boys lost their lives while bathing in a swimming pool. The deceased have been identified as 16-year-old Javed and 24-year-old Zeeshan.

The incident was reported to the police when their bodies were discovered in the water at 4:30 PM, just half an hour after they had arrived at the swimming pool.

Preliminary investigations indicate that electrocution was the cause of death.

The government’s swift response aims to ensure the safety of individuals utilizing swimming pools across Punjab, preventing any future tragedies caused by negligence or lack of adherence to necessary regulations.