Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Earthquake jolts Swat valley

The depth of the quake was 125km deep
Samaa Web Desk Jun 06, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

PHOTO/FILE

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said a 4.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the Swat valley and adjourning areas.

SAMAA TV reported no causality has been reported.

The depth of the quake was 125km deep with epicenter at Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Last week, a strong earthquake of 6.0 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan, confirmed the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) on Sunday, with no loss of life so far.

earthquake

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular