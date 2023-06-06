Earthquake jolts Swat valley

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said a 4.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the Swat valley and adjourning areas.

SAMAA TV reported no causality has been reported.

The depth of the quake was 125km deep with epicenter at Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Last week, a strong earthquake of 6.0 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan, confirmed the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) on Sunday, with no loss of life so far.