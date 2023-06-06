Larger SC bench resumes hearing on pleas against audio leaks commission

The Supreme Court is hearing the petitions against the audio leaks inquiry commission today at noon.

A five-member larger bench headed by the chief justice of Pakistan hearing the pleas.

The federal government and the inquiry commission have raised objections over the bench.

Objections were also raised against Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

Hearing

At the outset of the hearing, CJP Bandial responding to the objections raised by government over the bench told Attorney General Mansoor Usman that “ You are missing one thing that Chief Justice of Pakistan is a constitutional post.“

He remarked that centre formed a commission without informing him and directed AGP to give arguments on the aforementioned points, adding understand the law before reading references to judicial decisions.

On Which, AGP contended that “He will first give arguments on the formation of bench.”

“ Are you going to giver arguments that 3 among 5 members are controversial, and then you have to tell on what basis you assumed that there is a conflict of 3 judges?“ asked CJP Bandial.

Top Judge went on to remark that “I would like you to focus on other more important issues, as second issue is about the independence of the judiciary”

Last hearing

On the previous hearing, the court had directed the registrar’s to register the various petitions against the bench.

Meanwhile, an applicant in the contempt of court petition against the audio leaks commission filed an appeal against the Supreme Court registrar’s objections.

Petitioner Riaz Hanif maintained that the Justice Qazi Faez Isa-led commission had overruled the order of the Supreme Court.

It seeks contempt of court action against the commission members for violating the court order.

The objections to the contempt of court application should be removed and scheduled for hearing, it further requested.