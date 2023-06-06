Lawyer shot dead in broad daylight in Quetta

Unidentified armed men shot dead a lawyer near Quetta’s airport road here on Tuesday.

As per preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar was specifically ‘targeted’ and killed by unknown assailants while he was on his way to Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Upon receiving reports of the incident, law enforcement agencies swiftly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

The body of Abdul Razzaq was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for further examination and necessary legal procedures.

It is worth noting that Abdul Razzaq Shar was involved in a high-profile petition against the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

In the petition, he requested action to be taken under Article 6 of the Constitution against the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly.

In the meantime, the lawyers’ community has boycotted judicial affairs as a mark of protest.

The legal fraternity is demanding the prompt arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators involved in the heinous act.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan, taking notice of the incident, has expressed his concern and directed the authorities to thoroughly review all aspects of the case.

In response to the incident, Chief Minister has directed the Inspector General (IG) Police to submit an immediate and comprehensive report on the incident.

“All necessary measures should be taken to bring the culprits to justice,” stated the Chief Minister.