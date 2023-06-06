Two security personnel lost their lives in KP blast

Two security personals embraced martyrdom and two others sustained injuries in a blast occurred between two houses in South Waziristan on Tuesday.

In another outside the house of a trader located in Faqirabad area of Peshawar, no casualties were reported.

Police said no one was injured due the explosion.

Peshawar Police said unknown motorcycle rider escaped by placing explosive material outside the house of the businessman. The law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation to find the accused.

Earlier, the funeral prayers of two soldiers who had embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly with terrorists in North Waziristan were offered at their respective hometowns, the military said on Monday in a statement.

According to ISPR, Naik Zaheer Abbas, a 38-year-old resident of Khushab district, and 23-year-old Lance Naik Mairaj Ud Din from Dera Ismail Khan district were laid to rest with full military honours.