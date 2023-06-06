Baghdad: Bilawal prays for supremacy of democracy at mausoleum of Abdul Qadir Gilani

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he prayed for the supremacy of democracy at Hazrat Abdul Qadir Gillani’s shrine.

Sharing a memory from the past, Bilawal said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto also visited Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani during her visit to Iraq in 1985.

He tweeted that today he had the privileged to visit shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani and recited fateha.

He said he prayed for the supremacy of democracy in Pakistan.

Bilawal is on a three-day trip to Middle Eastern country Iraq wherein he laid the foundation stone of the new building of the Pakistani Embassy in Iraq.

The foreign minister signed on two MoUs after meeting with his counterpart Dr. Fawad Hussein in Baghdad.

https://twitter.com/Fuad_Husseein/status/1665789732687605765

He also called on Iraqi President where both sides resolved to take both countries relations to new heights and expand cooperation in diverse areas including sharing expertise on water, agriculture and reinforcing, defence cooperation and bilateral trade.

Time to enhance trade, economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there is immense potential to increase trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq.

Addressing Pak Iraq Business Forum in Baghdad, the Foreign Minister said both the countries need to transform the fraternal relationship into a partnership.

He assured that Pakistan will cooperate with Iraq in all fields especially with business communities to benefit from opportunities of trade and investment.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Pakistan and Iraq on this occasion.

The MoU will facilitate linkages between business community of both countries