Canada introduces new process for permanent immigration

The Canadian government has made an important announcement regarding the Express Entry system, which manages economic immigration in the country.

For the first time ever, category-based selection will be implemented to invite prospective permanent residents who possess specific skills, training, or language proficiency.

The Canadian immigration ministry stated that more information about the timing of invitations for each category and the application process will be provided in the coming weeks.

This year, the focus of category-based selection invitations will be on candidates who meet the following criteria:

Strong French language proficiency

Work experience in the fields of healthcare, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)

Trades (such as carpentry, plumbing, and contracting) -Transportation, agriculture, and agri-food.

The statement from the Canadian immigration ministry emphasized that this category-based selection approach will allow Canada to invite more skilled workers in these specific professions.

It aligns with the country’s commitment to welcoming in-demand professionals into communities nationwide.

Furthermore, by placing particular emphasis on Francophone immigration, the Canadian government ensures that French-speaking communities can continue to thrive and live their lives in Canada in their preferred official language.

Earlier, Sean Fraser, the Canadian Minister of Immigration tweeted, “Visa processing times are not 802 days for new applications. Currently, a complete TRV application from Pakistan will be processed in 60 days, and we expect to hit 30 days in the near future.”