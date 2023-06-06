Hepatitis C reaches alarming levels in Pakistan with 15 mln affected

The number of hepatitis C patients in Pakistan has soared to one and a half million, raising serious health concerns across the country.

Recognizing the urgent need to combat this ‘silent killer’, the government has taken a proactive step by announcing a comprehensive five-year program aimed at controlling the spread of hepatitis C.

As part of this initiative, millions of citizens will receive free tests and treatment for the disease.

The rise in hepatitis C cases has sparked fears among health experts and policymakers. According to Dr. Basir Achakzai, the Director General of Health Pakistan, the situation is extremely alarming, with approximately 15 million women and working individuals in the country suffering from the disease.

He stressed the urgency of the matter and revealed that the federal government will bear the cost of treatment kits required for the program.

Also Read: Pakistan faces gastroenterologist shortage

Carelessness has been identified as a key factor contributing to the increasing prevalence of hepatitis in the country. Dr. Iftikhar Malik, a medical specialist, highlighted that certain villages have reported infection rates exceeding seven percent due to common usage of injections and drips.

However, urban areas have comparatively lower rates, with less than 5% affected.

The national hepatitis control program, set to be announced this month by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aims to tackle this pressing issue head-on.

The program will be implemented throughout the country.

Also Read: Family torture doctors at Lahore’s Children Hospital, video sparks outrage

This renewed effort to combat hepatitis C comes as a response to the alarming statistics. The findings of a survey conducted in 2008 indicated a 5% prevalence of hepatitis in Pakistan. However, recent data paints a concerning picture, showing an alarming increase to 7% in the number of cases.

The program’s comprehensive approach includes widespread testing, treatment, and awareness campaigns to educate the public about prevention and early detection.