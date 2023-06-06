PM Shehbaz orders swift resolution of tax issues in IT sector

In a bid to bolster foreign remittances, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered timely resolution of tax-related issues in the promising Information Technology (IT) sector.

A meeting was chaired by the premier in which Finance, IT and Telecom sector representatives participated to discuss proposals regarding the upcoming Budget 2023-24.

During the huddle, IT ministry representatives voiced concerns and put forward the demand to reduce taxes to provide ease to local freelancers and experts who are playing a key role to bring greenback to the country.

Understanding the significance of untapped potential and its contribution to the national economy, PM Shehbaz promptly directed the authorities to resolve all challenges and hurdles faced by this sector.