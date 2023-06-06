Drugs smuggling by sea: ANF strikes at Karachi International Container Terminal

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a major operation at Karachi’s international container terminal foiled the attempt to smuggle drugs abroad that was being smuggled under the guise of salt.

The ANF attempt to smuggle drugs by sea under the guise of salt failed and 26 kg of ice was recovered from the container at Karachi International Container Terminal.

The ANF spokesperson said the recovered ice was skillfully hidden in the floor of the container.

“The container was booked for Malaysia by a private company in Karachi,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said container and drugs were seized and action has been initiated.

Read More: Massive raid at Islamabad International Airport

Read More: Massive raid at Allama Iqbal International Lahore Airport