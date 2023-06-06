US reiterates desire to see flourishing and stable Pakistan

State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel reiterated that the US wants to see a prosperous and stable Pakistan as it is critical for its interests.

Spox’s statement came in response to a question asked during a press briefing on Monday about arrests of political leaders and the government’s decision to try civilians under the army act who were involved in attacks on military installations.

Answering a question regarding a recent meeting between Dr Aafia Siddiqui with his sister Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, and her legal counsel, Mr Patel said “I will refer to the relevant law enforcement authorities on this. I don’t have anything to offer from up here as it relates to that.”

He added that the US engages directly with Pakistani authorities on the issues that are of importance to the US and are of importance to broader regional security and stability. “We of course want to see a prosperous and stable Pakistan,” said Vedant Patel.