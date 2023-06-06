WhatsApp experiences global outage

WhatsApp users are encountering difficulties with the messaging app, specifically those utilizing it on desktop computers.

Reports indicate that the popular instant messaging platform is currently experiencing an outage, resulting in an inability for numerous desktop users to access the service.

The problem was first reported globally at 11:23 pm, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages. By 11:40 pm, more than 800 individuals had reported issues, with the majority of them facing difficulties with the WhatsApp website.

One user expressed frustration, stating, “I am unable to use WhatsApp web on my desktop or access WhatsApp web. However, my phone is still functional.”

At present, there has been no official statement from Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, regarding this outage.