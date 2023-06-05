‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ shatters box office records, becomes summer’s biggest blockbuster

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has emerged as a major box office hit, generating substantial revenue in its opening weekend. The film raked in an impressive $120.5 million in the United States, making it the most successful blockbuster of the summer thus far and marking the third-strongest opening weekend in the entire Spider-Man film series.

For comparison, Across the Spider-Verse’s debut-weekend earnings surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which collected $118.4 million in the US during its first weekend. Among the Spider-Man movies, Across the Spider-Verse is only surpassed by No Way Home ($260.1 million) and Spider-Man 3 ($151.1 million) in terms of opening weekend revenues. Deadline reports that Across the Spider-Verse slightly outperformed Spider-Man: Homecoming, which garnered $117 million in its US debut in 2017.

The movie also demonstrated its global appeal, accumulating significant figures internationally. Across the Spider-Verse’s initial global earnings amounted to $208.6 million during its first weekend.

To put this into perspective, the 2018 film Into the Spider-Verse debuted with $35.3 million in the US, indicating that the sequel has performed approximately 3.5 times better during its opening weekend.

Across the Spider-Verse boasts an impressive lineup of renowned actors providing their voices, including Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, Brian Tyree Henry, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Kathryn Hahn, Andy Samberg, Jack Quaid, and more.

Sony’s decision to acquire the Spider-Man movie license from Marvel in 1998 for a mere $7 million continues to pay off, as the investment proves to be a tremendous business decision.

The success of Across the Spider-Verse has paved the way for more Spider-Man movies in the future. A sequel titled Beyond the Spider-Verse is already in the works. In addition, Sony is producing another live-action Spider-Man film featuring Tom Holland, as well as a Spider-Woman movie, among other projects.

