Iconic ‘Vanishing Point’ star Barry Newman passes away at 92

Barry Newman, the acclaimed actor known for his role in the iconic film ‘Vanishing Point,’ has sadly passed away at the age of 92. Newman’s wife, Angela, confirmed his death, which occurred on May 11th, at a hospital in New York City. While no details surrounding his passing have been disclosed, fans and the entertainment industry mourn the loss of this veteran actor.

Barry Newman, revered for his work on stage, screen, and television, left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. In addition to his notable role in the 1971 cult classic ‘Vanishing Point,’ he gained recognition for his performance in the 1974 legal drama series, ‘Petrocelli.’ Born and raised in Boston, Newman’s passion for acting led him to study at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts.

His career spanned several decades, with standout appearances in films such as ‘Daylight’ alongside Sylvester Stallone in 1996, ‘Bowfinger’ alongside Steve Martin in 1999, and Steven Soderbergh’s ‘The Limey’ alongside the late Peter Fonda, also released in 1999. Newman’s dedication to his craft earned him praise and admiration from his peers and fans alike.

In 1971, ‘Vanishing Point,’ directed by Richard C. Sarafian, propelled Newman to international fame. The American action film tells the gripping story of a disillusioned former policeman and race car driver tasked with delivering a muscle car across the country while being pursued by the authorities. The film developed a dedicated following and remains a beloved piece of cinematic history, even inspiring director Steven Spielberg.

Despite facing challenges, including a diagnosis of vocal cord cancer in 2009, Newman continued to pursue his passion for acting. His final project, ‘Finding Hannah,’ filmed in 2019, showcased his enduring talent. Newman’s contributions to the world of entertainment will forever be cherished and remembered.

As the news of Barry Newman’s passing spreads, tributes pour in from fans and colleagues who recognize his immense talent and the impact he made throughout his career. His unforgettable performances and magnetic presence on screen will continue to inspire future generations of actors and film enthusiasts.