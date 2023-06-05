Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner put rumors to rest, affirm strong friendship

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, two prominent figures in the world of fashion and entertainment, have recently taken to social media to address ongoing rumors of a feud between them. The long-standing speculation regarding their friendship has fueled tabloid headlines and gossip columns for quite some time.

In a joint statement posted on their respective Instagram accounts, Bieber and Jenner put an end to the speculations, emphasizing that they share a deep bond and have nothing but love and support for each other. They clarified that any rumors suggesting a rift between them are baseless and untrue.

Both celebrities expressed their frustration with the persistent gossip surrounding their relationship, noting the negative impact it has on their lives and the strain it puts on their friendship. They urged fans and the media to refrain from spreading unfounded rumors and to focus on more positive and meaningful topics.

Hailey Bieber stated, “Kendall is not just my best friend, she’s my sister. We’ve been through so much together, and our bond is unbreakable. It’s disheartening to see these false stories circulating, as they only serve to create unnecessary drama and tension.”

Kendall Jenner echoed Bieber’s sentiments, adding, “Hailey has been my rock throughout the years. We’ve laughed, cried, and supported each other through thick and thin. It’s frustrating to see our friendship questioned when it is one of the most cherished relationships in my life.”

The joint statement from Bieber and Jenner garnered immense support from their fans, who flooded the comments section with messages of love and encouragement. Many applauded the duo for addressing the rumors directly and promoting positivity amidst the noise of tabloid culture.

As the dust settles on the feud rumors, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have made it clear that their friendship remains strong and unwavering. Their joint statement serves as a reminder that celebrity relationships, like any other, can be subject to scrutiny and misunderstandings. However, they hope that their openness will quell the gossip and redirect the focus back to their individual careers and shared moments of friendship.