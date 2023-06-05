HBO’s ‘The Idol’ premieres, ft.Lily-Rose Depp and ‘The Weeknd’

After much anticipation and mixed reviews, HBO’s new series ‘The Idol’ has finally premiered, exploring the realms of music and sexuality. The first episode, an hour-long affair, presented a kinky yet ultimately hollow experience, akin to visiting a red-light district during a pandemic.

From the outset, one glaring issue surfaces, potentially challenging the subsequent episodes. Lily-Rose Depp portrays Jocelyn, a world-famous pop star aiming to revive her career after a nervous breakdown. Depp possesses a striking countenance, with sharp features, high cheekbones, a scornful mouth, and piercing cold eyes. However, she fails to convey the vulnerability and damage required for the role. Instead, she exudes an air of invincibility, capable of snuffing out a cigarette on Madonna’s hand without flinching.

Regrettably, Jocelyn lacks any psychological depth, reduced to a vessel for perverse inclinations, as if her character were merely a receptacle for groceries loaded into an SUV. Engaging in provocative photo shoots, experimenting with asphyxiation, and allowing a stranger named Tedros (Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, one of the show’s creators) to nearly smother her are among her unsettling actions.

Tedros appears to be leading Jocelyn into a mysterious cult, reminiscent of the enigmatic world depicted in “Eyes Wide Shut,” where faceless women become erotic mannequins in a ballroom setting. A recent interview with The New York Times hints at a sinister power play between the two characters, possibly drawing inspiration from the dynamic in “Basic Instinct,” as glimpsed in a brief clip featuring Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas. However, mere allusions to such cinematic classics fall short of establishing a compelling narrative foundation.

The series also incorporates flat and overt satirical elements focused on Jocelyn’s perpetually frantic management team, portrayed by a talented ensemble cast including Hank Azaria, Jane Adams, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Dan Levy, despite their commendable performances.

As ‘The Idol’ progresses, it remains to be seen whether subsequent episodes can overcome the initial setbacks and deliver a more substantial and engaging narrative. For now, viewers are left with a provocative yet flawed introduction to a world of music, sex, and the pursuit of power.