Soldier martyred in South Waziristan

A soldier from the Pakistan Army was martyred during a firefight between security forces and terrorists in the Ladha area of South Waziristan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Monday.

The military’s media wing said that Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir, a 30-year-old resident of Mansehra district, valiantly fought and embraced martyrdom during the intense exchange of fire.

The army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and the area is now being sanitised to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

The ISPR said that the armed forces of Pakistan are resolute in their determination to eradicate the menace of terrorism, and the sacrifices of brave soldiers like Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir further strengthen their resolve.

In a separate incident, two soldiers were martyred while two terrorists were killed and two others injured during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan district.

The ISPR reported that the army troops effectively engaged the terrorists, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists and the recovery of weapons and ammunition.