Prime Video unveils trailer for Amazon original series ‘Jee Karda’

Prime Video has released the much-anticipated trailer for their upcoming Amazon original series, ‘Jee Karda.’

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Arunima Sharma, the series features a star-studded cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka. Simone Singh and Malhar Thakar also play pivotal roles in the show.

The trailer takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster ride, showcasing the lives of seven childhood friends who share a deep connection despite their differences. From experiencing life’s ups and downs together to navigating relationships, making mistakes, and dealing with heartbreak, they learn that even the strongest friendships and relationships can have their flaws. The story takes an intriguing twist when Rishab (Suhail Nayyar) proposes to Lavanya (Tamannaah Bhatia) and their school friends gather to celebrate, leading to complications and unexpected turns.

Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her excitement about the series, stating that it allowed her to play a character that resonated with her own persona. She emphasized the importance of friendships and bonds formed in Mumbai, her hometown, and believed that the show captured the essence of nostalgia and the dynamics of such relationships.

Producer Dinesh Vijan highlighted the unique appeal of ‘Jee Karda,’ particularly its resonance with the young adult audience. He compared it to his film ‘Cocktail,’ which gained popularity for its relatable storytelling. Vijan expressed confidence that the series would leave a lasting impact on the youth of today.

Writer and director Arunima Sharma discussed the themes explored in ‘Jee Karda,’ focusing on the complexities of romance, friendships, and adulthood. Rather than presenting an idealized version of life, Sharma aimed to depict the messy realities that people face. She believed that audiences would relate to the characters and their journeys, finding solace in knowing that they are not alone in their experiences.

With its engaging narrative and thought-provoking storytelling, ‘Jee Karda’ is poised to capture the hearts of viewers. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the series’ release on Prime Video, expecting it to make a significant impact in the digital landscape.