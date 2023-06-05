‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ makes digital comeback on Jio Cinema

In an unexpected turn of events, the makers of the television show “Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal” have decided to take it to the digital platform. The show, which features popular actors Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Shaikh, and Karan Kundrra, initially premiered on February 13 and generated significant attention as a fantasy drama.

However, despite its star-studded cast and captivating storyline, the show gradually lost its appeal, leading to speculations about its discontinuation. But now, a recent update has surfaced indicating that the series will make a digital comeback and will be available for streaming on Jio Cinema.

Earlier, it had been confirmed that the show would go off-air. Even Reem Shaikh, who portrays the character of Eisha in “Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal,” revealed that the entire cast was aware that this was a finite series with approximately 52 episodes before commencing its filming. She also mentioned that the series was performing better on online platforms rather than on traditional television.

Finally, the makers have made the decision to revive the show in a digital format. Karan Kundrra himself confirmed this news by sharing an enticing new promo. With great enthusiasm, he captioned it, “Aage badhegi ishq ki ye daastaan. Dekhiye naye episodes…12 June se sirf JioCinema par!” (“The tale of love will move forward. Watch new episodes… exclusively on JioCinema from June 12th!”)

The concept of “Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal” has often drawn comparisons to the popular American series “The Vampire Diaries.” The narrative revolves around the life of Eisha (portrayed by Reem Sameer Shaikh), who shares a profound connection with two brothers, Veer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (enacted by Gashmeer Mahajani). While the brothers possess the supernatural ability of being werewolves, Eisha is a human. Together, they embark on a challenging journey filled with love and anguish.

Fans of the show, who were disappointed by its discontinuation, can now look forward to witnessing the story unfold in the digital realm. The decision to transition “Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal” from television to the digital platform is a testament to the growing popularity of online streaming services and the evolving preferences of viewers. With its upcoming release on Jio Cinema, the show aims to captivate its audience once again, rekindling the excitement and intrigue that initially surrounded it.