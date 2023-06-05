Bensebaini signs for Borussia Dortmund

Algeria international Ramy Bensebaini has signed with Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Monday.

The left back’s contract with league rivals Borussia Moenchengladbach expires in the summer.

“Ramy is a player in his prime,” said Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl in a statement released on Monday.

“In our talks with him, we saw the unconditional desire to attack and play for titles with Borussia Dortmund.”

Bensebaini arrived in Gladbach in 2019 from French side Rennes and scored 25 goals while providing eight assists in 113 games for the club.

“I know what BVB is capable of and I’m sure that we as a team will build on the second half of the 2022-23 season,” Bensebaini said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to be part of BVB myself, to play for titles and to experience this special atmosphere in Dortmund.”

Bensebaini will replace the departing Portuguese Raphael Guerreiro, whose contract expired at the end of the season.

The defender won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria, having scored six goals in 53 games for the side.

Dortmund finished second on goal difference to champions Bayern Munich this season.