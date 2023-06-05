Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir extend prayers for the victims of tragic Odisha Train incident

In one of the deadliest train collisions in decades, at least 300 people lost their lives on Friday when a passenger train derailed and collided with another train near the Balasore district in Odisha, an eastern state of India. The global community has been united in mourning the victims of this devastating railway accident.

Artists from Pakistan, as well as Bollywood stars, expressed their grief and offered prayers for the victims. Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir, among others, spoke about the horrifying incident. Sharing her condolences on Instagram, Mahira Khan wrote, “Prayers for all affected by this tragedy.” Hania Aamir, the Ishqiya actor, also took to social media, expressing her heartbreak with a video of the wreckage. She said, “Prayers for everyone. Praying for the families who lost their loved ones. May God give everyone the strength and patience to deal with such a tragedy.”

Earlier, Indian actors had also expressed their condolences for the incident. Salman Khan tweeted, “Really saddened to hear about the accident. May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace and protect and give strength to the families and the injured from this unfortunate accident.” Parineeti Chopra wrote on Twitter, “I’m praying for everyone involved in the horrible accidents in Odisha. Wishing for the families, friends, and loved ones to find strength and heal as soon as possible. God bless everyone.” Akshay Kumar shared on Twitter, “Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

Shilpa Shetty expressed her sorrow on Instagram Stories, saying, “Gutted about the loss of so many lives in the train accident in Odisha. Praying for the souls of the deceased and their families.” Kareena Kapoor and Dia Mirza also took to their Instagram Stories, sharing helpline numbers to support the affected. Varun Dhawan posted a photo on Instagram of the accident site, accompanied by the caption, “Heartbreaking.” Masaba Gupta shared a post on the accident with a broken heart emoji.

The tragic train collision in Odisha has brought people together in grief and solidarity, transcending borders and uniting artists and actors in their prayers and support for the victims and their families.