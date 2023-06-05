PM Shehbaz optimistic about finalising IMF deal this month

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed hope in finalising a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month.

In an exclusive interview with the Turkish News Agency “Anadolu,” he stated that the ninth review by the IMF would meet all terms and conditions, and there is optimism for positive news this month.

The prime minister mentioned that Pakistan has fulfilled all requirements of the IMF as prior actions.

Regarding contingency plans in case the IMF talks collapse, he highlighted the resilience and determination of the Pakistani nation.

He stated that the people of Pakistan have faced challenges in the past and, if necessary, they will “tighten our belt” and rise again. He affirmed that his government has effectively navigated challenges with the support of the people of Pakistan and “brotherly and friendly countries.”

Discussing Pakistan-Turkey relations, the premier described them as “one soul, two hearts that beat together.”

He also congratulated the people of Turkey on President Erdogan’s reelection, considering it a “wonderful development.”

The premier expressed that Pakistan and Turkey will enhance cooperation in the near future to boost trade and facilitate mutual growth, with a focus on areas such as biogas, solar energy, and hydropower.