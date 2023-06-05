Amber Heard plans ‘Tell-All Memoir’ to expose her turbulent marriage to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard, the actress who made headlines with her highly publicized defamation court battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp, is once again in the spotlight as she plans to write a memoir.

In this autobiography, Heard intends to delve into her life, her short-lived marriage to Depp, and the court proceedings that scrutinized her domestic abuse allegations and Depp’s counter-defamation claims.

An online magazine reports that the actor is preparing to pen a tell-all memoir, offering an unfiltered and undistorted version of the narratives that circulated on social media during the defamation trial. The online discourse surrounding the trial heavily favored Depp, resulting in an anti-Heard sentiment. Therefore, it is unsurprising that Heard, who starred in Aquaman, now wishes to defend her name and address the erroneous claims made against her.

Sources close to Heard reveal that she is seeking $15 million in exchange for her story, which has captivated public interest since she published an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018, where she identified herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” This op-ed propelled her into the spotlight as an advocate for the #MeToo movement and served as the basis for Depp’s defamation lawsuit, which ultimately ruled in his favor, leaving Heard with a $10 million charge in damages. Insider reports that Heard “won’t be silenced” and believes she was treated unfairly during the trial.

The verdict of the defamation trial, announced in June 2022, left many legal experts perplexed, as previous court proceedings in the UK had found Depp guilty of domestic abuse and sexual assault against Heard on multiple occasions.

An autobiography by Heard, known for her role in Aquaman, will not only provide her with the opportunity to share her truth in detail but also shed light on aspects of the trials that received less coverage but were equally significant in unraveling the story behind the tumultuous relationship, brief marriage, and acrimonious court battles between the Hollywood actors.