Kangana Ranaut slams Indian journalists, calls them ‘Embarrassing Journos’

Kangana Ranaut, the renowned Bollywood actress and a vocal advocate for her opinions, recently took to Twitter to school “embarrassing journos” who referred to her traditional headgear as a crown.

The actress, known for her powerful performances and outspoken nature, used the opportunity to shed light on the significance of the headpiece, called Saggi Phool, commonly worn in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

With millions of followers on social media, Kangana Ranaut has established herself as a prominent voice. She frequently generates headlines with her provocative statements on social and political issues, often criticizing the nepotism prevalent in the film industry.

In her latest social media post, the Queen actress shared pictures showcasing her in a regal Indian ensemble, wearing the traditional headgear that caught the attention of netizens, who mistakenly referred to it as a crown.

Correcting the misconception, Kangana Ranaut clarified, “It’s not a crown, it’s a traditional Indian jewel… very popular in Punjab and Himachal… in Punjab, it’s known as Saggi phool, and in Himachal, it’s a variation of chakk… even Indians don’t know about their heritage, especially these embarrassing journos.”

By highlighting the cultural significance of the Saggi Phool, Kangana Ranaut aimed to enlighten her followers and draw attention to the importance of preserving and appreciating India’s rich heritage. Her tweet expressed disappointment in the lack of knowledge about traditional Indian customs, particularly among journalists.

Kangana’s ability to fearlessly address societal issues has garnered her a loyal following, making her a formidable presence both on and off the silver screen. Her dedication to standing up for her beliefs and promoting Indian culture has solidified her position as a lone warrior in the entertainment industry.

As her social media posts continue to captivate audiences, Kangana Ranaut’s influence and voice remain significant in the realm of Bollywood and beyond.