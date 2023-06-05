Kasturi Banerjjee praises Barun Sobti’s immersive performance in ‘Asur 2’

Renowned director Kasturi Banerjjee recently shared her admiration for actor Barun Sobti’s commitment to his character in the highly acclaimed web series, “Asur 2.” The director praised Sobti for his exceptional portrayal, stating that he fully embodied his role in the show.

“Asur 2” has gained a massive following since its release, with viewers eagerly awaiting the next season. The psychological thriller series explores the complex world of forensic science and delves into the battle between good and evil. Barun Sobti plays the lead role of Nikhil Nair, a forensic expert with a dark past.

During a recent interview, Kasturi Banerjjee, who directed “Asur 2,” spoke highly of Sobti’s dedication to his character. She commended him for going above and beyond to truly live and breathe the role of Nikhil Nair. Banerjjee expressed her admiration for Sobti’s ability to bring depth and authenticity to the character, making it relatable and captivating for the audience.

She further added, “Barun Sobti’s commitment and understanding of his character were commendable. He invested significant time and effort in understanding the nuances of Nikhil Nair’s personality and intricacies. His intense performance not only elevated the character but also added layers of complexity that made the show even more intriguing.”

Barun Sobti, known for his versatility and natural acting prowess, has garnered a loyal fan base over the years. His portrayal of Nikhil Nair in “Asur 2” has received widespread acclaim, with viewers and critics alike praising his nuanced performance.

“Asur 2” has been widely hailed for its gripping storyline and exceptional performances. The series has successfully captivated audiences with its intelligent storytelling and intricate plot twists. The announcement of a second season has generated immense excitement among fans who eagerly anticipate the continuation of the thrilling narrative.

With Kasturi Banerjjee’s acknowledgment of Barun Sobti’s remarkable dedication to his character, the anticipation for “Asur 2” continues to grow. As viewers eagerly await the release of the next season, they can expect to witness Sobti’s immersive portrayal of Nikhil Nair, further solidifying his status as a talented actor in the industry.