Mouni Roy’s Mumbai restaurant ‘Badmaash’ launches with a star-studded affair

Mouni Roy, the talented Bollywood actress, has stepped into the world of hospitality with her newly launched restaurant, Badmaash, in Mumbai.

The restaurant, which opened its doors on May 26, offers an authentic Bollywood vibe along with Indian cuisine and a touch of spicy concoctions. To celebrate its grand opening, Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, hosted a glitzy launch party on Sunday, attended by several celebrities including Disha Patani, Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and model-actor Giorgia Andriani.

Badmaash, as described on its Instagram page, presents a tropical oasis amidst the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, featuring progressive Indian cuisine. The restaurant’s lush decor takes inspiration from tigers and tropical forests, as showcased in the photos and videos shared on Badmaash’s Instagram page. The vibrant and inviting ambiance is enhanced by an abundance of plants, interesting light fixtures, and captivating printed and rust-upholstered chairs.

The regal green sofa booths and glowing embellished table lamps adorned with bright red and orange fabric contribute to the tropical theme, harmonizing with the earthy tones of rust and terracotta reds, as well as refreshing greens.

Mouni Roy herself shared a series of photos, giving her followers a glimpse of the restaurant’s interiors and exteriors. Dressed in a printed short dress, she struck playful poses inside the restaurant, surrounded by trees, plants, and various types of lights. Outside the restaurant, Mouni posed next to the signage featuring a neon yellow tiger’s face, exuding excitement as she expressed her joy for the new culinary venture.

Prior to opening Badmaash, Mouni Roy made her Cannes debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival’s 76th edition. She also recently participated in The Entertainers Tour in the United States, alongside actors such as Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, and Aparshakti Khurrana. Mouni’s last film appearance was in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva” (2022), where she portrayed the antagonist Junoon opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Her upcoming project, “The Virgin Tree,” features Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari.