Iftikhar Thakur applauds Kapil Sharma’s humility and success

Renowned Pakistani comedian Iftikhar Thakur recently appeared on Nadir Ali’s podcast, where he discussed his own career and shared insights about working in the entertainment industry.

One of the main highlights of his conversation was his admiration for Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and his remarkable success. Thakur praised Sharma’s humble nature and down-to-earth attitude despite his immense fame.

Expressing his thoughts on Kapil Sharma, Thakur said, “Kapil Sharma is an extremely cordial person, he’s very down to earth. When you talk to him, you can never guess that he’s such a big star. You would expect attitude from him, but he’s free from arrogance. When you talk to him, you would feel that he’s your childhood friend. Firstly, he will hug you warmly and he won’t leave you that easily.”

Thakur also shed light on the financial aspects of Sharma’s success, mentioning that the Indian comedian must be earning around 5 crores Indian rupees or possibly even more for each episode of his show due to his massive stardom.

Iftikhar Thakur, known for his own comedic talents and contributions to the Pakistani entertainment industry, has been a prominent figure in the comedy-drama scene. His recent venture includes producing the film “Super Punjabi.” Additionally, Thakur has been a part of the popular show “Mazaaqraat” for an impressive 11 years.

The comedian’s appearance on Nadir Ali’s podcast provided an opportunity for fans and listeners to gain insights into Thakur’s career journey and also offered an appreciation for the accomplishments of Kapil Sharma, a figure widely regarded for his comedic prowess and successful television career.