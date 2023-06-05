WWDC expected to unveil new Macs, AR/VR headset

The Apple online store has been taken offline in preparation for the WWDC keynote happening today at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Speculation suggests that Apple will unveil its long-awaited AR/VR headset during the event.

Additionally, there are expectations for the announcement of a 15-inch MacBook Air and potential updates to the Mac Studio lineup.

It’s common for Apple to temporarily shut down its online store before launching new hardware, as it helps generate excitement among consumers.

However, in this instance, the store’s closure is likely primarily related to the introduction of new Macs.

According to Morgan Stanley, the anticipated headset is still months away from mass production and release.

The rumored 15-inch MacBook Air is said to be powered by the M2 chip, while the refreshed Mac Studio models are expected to be offered with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips.

This marks the second consecutive year that Apple has taken its online store offline prior to the WWDC event.

Last year’s keynote revealed the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models, both featuring the then-new M2 chip.