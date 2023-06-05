Indian cricketer Yash Dayal denies posting Islamophobic post

Indian cricketer Yash Dayal has denied posting Islamophobic post, claiming that his account was hacked.

However, Yash Dayal, the fast bowler representing Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Titans, has distanced himself from a social media post that contained an Islamophobic cartoon.

He clarified that both the initial post and the subsequent apology were not made by him.

Although the original Instagram post was removed, screenshots of it circulated widely on social media, sparking debates. Shortly afterward, the account posted a message stating, “Guy’s apologies for the story, it was just posted by mistake. Please don’t spread hate… I have respect for each and every community and society.”

In a later statement, Dayal explained, “There were two stories posted on my Instagram handle today, both of which were not done by me. I have reported the matter to the authorities as I believe someone else is accessing my account and using it for posting. I am actively working to regain full control of my Instagram account. I want to make it clear that I respect all communities, and the picture shared today does not reflect my true beliefs.”

Where it started?

A tragic incident occurred on Friday in the Balasore district of Odisha, India, where a passenger train collided with a stationary freight train, resulting in the loss of nearly 300 lives.

The impact caused the passenger train to derail and collide with another train traveling in the opposite direction.

The incident drew condolences from various individuals across different fields. Among them was Muhammad Rizwan, the wicket-keeper batter of Pakistan cricket team, who expressed his support for the affected individuals.

Rizwan took to Twitter to offer his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the train accident and their families.

Conversely, Yash Dayal posted an Islamophobic story mentioning “love jihad” — a conspiracy theory accusing Muslim men of wooing Hindu women to force them to convert to Islam.