Pakistan to preserve specimen of recently found dead Blue Whale

The Pakistan Museum for Natural History (PMNH) has announced its plans to preserve the specimen of a recently discovered 36-foot dead Blue Whale from Balochistan, with the aim of raising public awareness and facilitating scientific research.

According to the PMNH, the lifeless body of the 36-foot Blue Whale washed ashore on the coast of Jiwani, Gwadar, Balochistan last Friday. After examination, authorities confirmed it to be a Blue Whale, one of three whale species found in Pakistan’s waters, alongside Bryde’s whale and Arabian humpback whale.

Mujeeb Ur Rehman Qambrani, the Director General of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), announced the decision to preserve the dead Blue Whale specimen for the purpose of public awareness and research.

In response to the request from the GDA, a team of zoologists from PMNH, including Muhammad Asif Khan, Dr. Muhammad Abbas, Dr. Shabbir Ali Aamir, and Dr. Rifaqat Masroor, visited the site to inspect the dead Blue Whale specimen and oversee the preservation of its remains and skeleton.

Zahid Ahmed Lango, Director of Administration at GDA, and Abdul Rahim Baloch, Deputy Director of Administration, accompanied the PMNH team to facilitate the preservation process of the dead Blue Whale remains and skeleton for the purpose of public awareness and scientific research.

PMNH officials believe that the Blue Whale specimen will be a valuable addition to the museum’s existing collection of natural history specimens.

Established in 1976 under the patronage of the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and the Ministry of Science and Technology, the PMNH is comprised of four divisions: Botanical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Zoological Sciences, and Public Services.

The first three divisions are involved in the collection, preservation, identification, and research activities related to plants, animals, fossils, rocks, and mineral resources of Pakistan.

The Public Services division is responsible for public education through dioramas, exhibits, lectures, workshops, seminars, posters, and film shows.

In addition, the PMNH provides consultancy and advisory services to public and private sector organizations. Its scientists actively engage in projects aimed at popularizing natural history through research publications, displays, exhibits, and dioramas.

By preserving and showcasing the Blue Whale specimen, the PMNH aims to contribute to public education, scientific research, and the promotion of natural history awareness in Pakistan.