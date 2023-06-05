Android 14 lock screen clock customization options revealed prior to release

As the highly anticipated release of Android 14 approaches, new details about Google’s upcoming smartphone operating system have emerged online.

While Android 14 is expected to bring various design tweaks, performance enhancements, and privacy improvements, one noteworthy feature is the ability to customize the lock screen clock.

Following its showcase at Google I/O, recent reports have unveiled new clock designs and customization options for the lock screen.

Renowned tipster Kamila Wojciechowska, via Mishaal Rahman, has shared the latest customization options for the Android 14 lock screen clock.

A screen recording demonstrates different clock options, including choices for color and size when selecting a specific clock face.

These customization options are expected to be available in Android 14 Beta 3, roughly a month after their initial presentation at Google I/O.

According to Rahman, the Wallpaper and Style app in Android 14 will enable users to modify the color and intensity of the lock screen clock.

This customization is necessary to ensure consistency between the system’s provided color palette and the lock screen wallpaper color when different wallpapers are set for the home screen and lock screen.

The Wallpaper and Style app will allow users to select a distinct color for the clock and adjust its intensity.

Additionally, users will have options to choose between Dynamic and Small size settings for the clock, mirroring the existing double-line clock settings in the Settings app.

Rahman also revealed that Android 14 may introduce a battery health monitoring feature, providing details about battery health, manufacturing date, usage history, charging cycles, and charging policy.

While certain battery information will be accessible to third-party apps, specific details such as charging policy and health state will be limited to privileged system apps.

It remains uncertain whether these features will be accessible to users when Android 14 is released for eligible Pixel smartphones later this year.

Google’s emphasis on AI during Google I/O 2023 suggests a continued commitment to enhancing apps, services, and the Android operating system with AI technology.