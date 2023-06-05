Commuters in disarray as Peshawar BRT faces suspension

Peshawar’s public transportation system has been thrown into disarray as a private transport company, responsible for operating the city’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, announced its decision to cease operations on June 7.

The announcement has sparked concern among citizens who heavily rely on the BRT system to commute within the city.

The disruption stems from a significant delay in the payment of arrears by the transport department, resulting in financial strain for the private company.

The company, which had been entrusted with the responsibility of running the BRT service, claims that the transport department had previously assured the payment of Rs750 million.

However, the arrears have not been cleared yet, resulting in suspension of the bus service.