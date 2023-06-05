Political issues can best be resolved through negotiations, consensus: SC

The Supreme Court has said that political issues can be resolved in a better way only through negotiations and consensus.

It is expected that political parties will agree on a date for simultaneous elections across the country.

The Supreme Court has issued a written order of the previous hearing in the case related to holding elections across the country on one day.

The order said the effort of the parties to solve political issues through negotiations is commendable.

It further said the PTI and the government committees submitted their reports on the negotiation process. Saad Rafique said there has been consensus on holding elections on a single day across the country. He also said that if talks continued, they could agree on a date as well.

However, Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed disappointment over the progress in the negotiations.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Defense has filed a petition to hold simultaneous elections across the country.

The ministry has further said in the petition that the Supreme Court should withdraw its order for elections in Punjab in view of the security situation and order the exercise after the completion of the term of the Sindh and Balochistan assemblies.