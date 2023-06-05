Punjab Excise Dept achieves 90% of tax collection target

The Punjab Excise Department has achieved 90% of its tax collection target.

In the current fiscal year, more than Rs9 billion has been collected in revenue.

In the month of May alone, Rs910 million in tax was collected.

According to documents, more than 20,000 vehicles were checked in May. The excise officials in Lahore collected Rs280 million under token tax.

They further said more than Rs260 million was sent to the federal government as income tax.

More than 4,000 new vehicles were registered in field operations in Lahore, documents stated.

They further said more than Rs390 million were received as fee for new vehicle registration.

The excise department’s operation against defaulters and unregistered vehicles will continue till June 30.