PM for devising budget plans considering economic situation

A meeting related to the Public Sector Development Program, chaired by the prime minister, discussed budget proposals for the upcoming financial year 2023-24.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting. It was also attended by parliamentary leaders of the coalition parties.

The meeting was briefed on the development budget by the ministries of finance and planning.

It also considered the development schemes and funding of lawmakers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it is important to determine priorities in the current situation. He also directed to formulate economical and quality projects for the betterment of the masses.

Prime Minister Sharif also ordered to provide relief to the downtrodden in the budget.

The PM said the Rs1,100 billion federal development program will play an important role in economic development.

He issued directives to the relevant departments to complete the ongoing public welfare projects immediately.

He categorically said that plans should be formulated keeping in mind the economic situation.