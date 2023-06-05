Petitioner against audio leaks body moves SC against registrar office objections

The applicant in the contempt of court petition against the audio leaks commission has filed an appeal against the Supreme Court registrar’s objections.

Petitioner Riaz Hanif maintains that the Justice Qazi Faez Isa-led commission overruled the order of the Supreme Court.

It seeks contempt of court action against the commission members for violating the court order.

Also Read: SC issues order of last hearing on audio leaks commission

The objections to the contempt of court application should be removed and scheduled for hearing, requested

It also seeks that the registrar office’s objections to the contempt petition should be removed and it be fixed for hearing.

The petition says the registrar’s objections are unwarranted.

Riaz Hanif Rahi’s contempt of court petition was returned by the registrar’s office with objections.

Also Read: Audio leaks: IHC bars special committee from acting against Saqib Nisar’s son

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had issued its order of the previous hearing on the applications against the commission.

The order says that the attorney general for Pakistan (AGP) told the court the federal government has objected to the bench. The next hearing on the petitions will be held on June 6.

The AGP told the court the federal government had filed a written application against the judges.

The registrar’s office should register the federal government’s application, the order stated.