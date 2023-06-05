Budget 2023-24: Smartphones, electronics set to get pricier

In the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, it is expected that the government will introduce changes to the tax rates on certain luxury imported items, particularly smartphones, which may result in higher prices for consumers.

As per reports quoting sources, the proposed budget suggests maintaining a 25% sales tax on various imported goods such as beverages, cigarettes, makeup products, and electrical appliances.

Sources familiar with the matter have indicated that the government intends to increase the duty on smartphones valued at over 100 dollars.

This move is likely to contribute to an increase in the prices of mobile phones, potentially affecting consumers who are looking to purchase new devices.

Additionally, the proposed budget aims to maintain the current sales tax rate of 25% on imported beverages, cigarettes, as well as energy-saving bulbs, chandeliers, LEDs, and other electronic items.

Furthermore, the government plans to retain the 25% sales tax on imported makeup products, pet food, biscuits, bakery items, chocolate, and candy.

The sales tax rate on imported items such as lipstick, mascara, face powder, hair colors, dyes, branded shoes, women’s brand purses, sunglasses, and perfumes is also expected to remain at 25%.

While these proposed changes in the tax structure aim to generate revenue for the government and protect local industries, consumers may feel the impact through increased prices on smartphones and other imported goods.

As the budget is yet to be finalized and officially announced, it is important to note that the details and specific tax rates mentioned are based on insider information and subject to change.