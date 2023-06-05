Fake recruitments in PA: Parvez Elahi moves court for bail plea

The PTI President and former chief minister of Punjab Parvaiz Elahi has filed a bail application in the anti-corruption court against a case of fake recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

The court has issued notices to the anti-corruption authorities on Parvaiz Elahi.

Judge Khalid Mahmood Bhatti heard Parvez Elahi's bail application.

The court will hear the bail application on June 7.

It is pertinent to note that Parvaiz Elahi is in jail on judicial remand in the fake recruitment case.

On Tuesday, the judicial magistrate rejected the request for physical remand of Parvez Elahi and sent the ex-CM on 14-day judicial remand.

According to an Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) spokesperson, Elahi recruited 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit.

Earlier, after being re-arrested for the second time, PTI President was presented before the duty magistrate at the district courts on Sunday afternoon.