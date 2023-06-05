Judges are not economists, will not meddle in economic affairs, remarks CJP

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said that judges were not expertise in economic matters and so courts would not interfere (in economic matters).

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice comprising Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Athar Minullah.

During the hearing on Jamaat-e-Islami’s plea against the privatization of K-Electric in the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice remarked that the Parliament made two laws related to Clause 3 of Article 184 to settle old cases.

During the hearing, petitioner’s lawyer requested to adjourn the hearing till next week, the CJP remarked that vacations are starting (in the Supreme Court) next week and there will be no judges.

“It has been 18 years since the privatization of K Electric,” he remarked.

He asked lawyers to take the instructions and hear the case on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to note that Jamaat-e-Islami filed an application against the privatization of K Electric in 2015.

The apex court issued notices to all parties, including the government, attorney general and K Electric.