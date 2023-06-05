Watch Live
Landmark decision: LHC stops all kinds of forced child labour

LHC asks CPWB and Police to take actions against violators
Arshad Ali Jun 05, 2023
The Lahore High Court (LHC) heard a case for the recovery of a child maid and ordered all forced labor from children at any place including homes.

In a landmark decision, the court ordered to file cases against those who hire children as maids.

The provincial apex court ordered Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) to take action against violators and directed police to cooperate with the relevant departments to prevent forced labor from children.

The LHC also ordered to register cases against parents who force children to work.

