Rs3.76bn fixed for development projects in defense budget

In the next year’s federal budget, Rs3.76 billion have been allocated for various defense development projects in the defense budget.

The funds will be spent on 13 projects of the ministries of Defense and Defense Production.

According to documents, the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park project is a part of the next year’s budget, as Rs500 million have been allocated for the project that is worth Rs3.48 billion.

Advanced drones for aerial photographic survey are also likely to be purchased, which is likely to cost Rs272 million, the document said.

Establishment of a project management cell is also part of the plan at a cost of Rs773.2 million.

The estimated cost of setting up a technology assessment lab is Rs387.7 million.

A piece of land will also be purchased for construction of a medical city in Islamabad, as per the documents.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV at the Parliament House, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the defence budget has not been finalized yet.

Consultations on the next year’s defence budget are underway, he said, adding the saving policy will be adopted for every sector.

“We are trying to offer targeted subsidies in the budget to the inflation-stricken masses,” the minister claimed.