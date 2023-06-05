Watch Live
PTI moves SHC to re-open PTI offices in Karachi

PTI Karachi President Cheema claims political activities are not being allowed in party offices
Samaa Web Desk Jun 05, 2023
<p>PTI Karachi President Akram Cheema. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi President Akram Cheema moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) through his attorney Abid Jilani to open PTI offices, claiming the party was not allowed to hold political activities.

It has been stated in the petition that after the incident of May 9, all the offices of PTI Karachi have been sealed without any legal action.

The Cheema claimed there are sensitive documents of the party in the offices.

According to the petitioner, political activities are not allowed in any office including Insaf House (PTI head office in Karachi).

Akram Cheema claimed it is ‘unconstitutional’ to seal PTI offices and prevent them from political activities. He prayed court to order to open PTI offices.

Karachi

Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

May 9 riots

