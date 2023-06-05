Zardari to meet PPP women’s wing, 2018 ticket-holders

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has intensified his political activities in Lahore.

The party has called a meeting of its women’s wing, and tomorrow a gathering of its National Assembly ticket-holders of 2018.

Party leader Samina Khalid Ghurki will present her performance report along with office-holders of the women’s wing.

Moreover, tomorrow a meeting of the National Assembly’s 2018 ticket-holders has been called at the Bilawal House.

Party leader and former president Asif Zardari is likely to discuss the upcoming election strategy with the ticket holders tomorrow.

After extending his stay in the Punjab capital, Zardari directed the party to hold a large public gathering in Lahore.

The is scheduled to be held on the birth anniversary of the PPP’s slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on June 21.

The event will likely be addressed by the former president.