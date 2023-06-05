Almost Rs18.5bn proposed for IT, science, space technology in next budget

The government has decided to pay special attention to information technology, science, and space technology in the upcoming budget 2023-24.

Almost Rs18.5 billion have been proposed for the three sectors.

Several agricultural research and cybersecurity projects, including the PTI-era Hemp Authority project, are included in the annual development program.

On a mission to reduce import bill and protect national data, the authorities plan to manufacture smart cards, mobile SIMs and chips locally, while the budget proposals include agricultural research and cybersecurity projects, including the PTI-era Hemp Authority.

Despite financial difficulties, the proposed allocation for information technology, agricultural and space research in the next budget is Rs1 billion more than the previous year’s budget.

According to official documents, the development budget will include 37 science and technology projects, including space research, while 41 projects of the IT Ministry are also likely to be included.

The next year’s plans include manufacturing of smart cards, mobile SIMs and chips as part of the development program.

Funds are also expected to be allocated for smart policing to tackle cybercrime in the country, and protection and monitoring projects of digital activities.

The development budget also includes online satellite image and Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Project.

The budget proposals also include cyber efficient parliament, one patient-one ID project and virtual education projects. Funds are also expected to be set aside for Pakistan Digital Economy Cloud Data Center, Karachi IT Park and for training freelancers.

The development plan for the sector also includes the establishment of the Hemp Authority and Testing Labs and preparation of quality agricultural seeds.