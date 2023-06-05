Rana Sanaullah returns home after brief stay in hospital

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday has been discharged from the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) after a brief stay due to high blood pressure.

Late at night, Sanaullah was admitted to the hospital when his blood pressure was recorded at 160/120, indicating a significant concern for his health.

The Medical Superintendent of FIC confirmed that Sanaullah’s condition has improved since his admission, adding the results of an eye drop test conducted to check for a potential heart attack came back positive, indicating a need for caution and monitoring.

Despite the positive signs, Sanaullah has been advised by medical professionals to take a week-long rest and avoid engaging in any political activities during this period.

It is pertinent to mention that at the end of last year the interior minister was admitted to hospital for a check-up and minor surgery, Aaj News reported.