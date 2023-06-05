Budget 2023-24: Over Rs102.86bn proposed for power sector projects

The new budget 2023-24 is likely to feature some major projects for the energy sector. The proposed budget for the sector is over Rs102.86 billion.

As per the documents, 32 new schemes will be launched in the energy sector, including a 1,200-megawatt solar power plant near Haveli Bahadur Shah.

The documents further say that Rs1 billion will be spent to improve power distribution by MEPCO and HESCO.

Moreover, Rs4.4 billion will be allocated for power supply from Dasu hydropower project.

For electricity supply from the Suki Kinari Hydropower project, Rs12.5 billion will be spent, as per the documents.

The documents have proposed setting aside Rs3 billion for advanced metering infrastructure at IESCO, while a decision has been taken to allocate Rs14.10 billion for the Casa-1000 project.