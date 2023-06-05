Oil supplies to Islamabad, Peshawar airports 'stopped'
Oil Tankers Contractors Association take decision over closure of road between Kahuta and Islamabad
The Oil Tanker Contractors Association have the oil supplies to all the Islamabad International Airport and Peshawar International Airport over an issue of road closure from Islamabad to Kahota.
The association said they have been holding negotiations with the district authorities as the road was closed for the last four days.
“From today, supplies to Gilgit-Baltistan, Jammu and Islamabad and Peshawar airports will be stopped, the association said.
Oil supply to Islamabad Rawalpindi have also been stopped, and supply will be completely shut till the road issue is resolved.
