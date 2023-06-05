Rs8bn may be set aside for development projects of Interior Ministry

The development budget for the Ministry of Interior for next fiscal year has been proposed to be Rs8 billion with a decrease of Rs1 billion as compared to last year.

A decision has been taken to build the headquarters of the National Counter-Terrorism Authority under the budget 2023-24 proposals.

As per a proposal, Rs110 million will be spent on the purchase of land for the new project that is worth Rs248.1 million.

According to the documents, Rs110 million will be spent on a project related to the security and facilities for foreigners.

Moreover, Rs112.7 million will be spent on the Islamabad Smart Car Safe Surveillance project, as per the documents obtained by SAMAA TV.

A new project for land revenue record management in the rural areas of Islamabad is also part of the budget documents.

Moreover, Rs360 million have been proposed for upgrading 163 regional passport offices. On the other hand, Rs300 million could be set aside to upgrade the biometric identification system.

A feasibility report will also be prepared for a Metro bus facility for Bhara Kahu, Faizabad, Rawat. For a sewerage, sanitation and water treatment project in Islamabad, Rs78 million are expected to be spent.

The documents also include a plan for scanning all the vehicles entering Islamabad.

Upgrading the cyber-crime wing will cost Rs300 million, as per the documents, while Rs80 million will be allocated for the FIA academy, hostel and other facilities.

Moreover, for the operational management of the New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus, Rs268.5 million have been allocated, the documents say, as well as Rs700 million for the construction of a modern jail in Sector H-11 Islamabad.

The documents say Rs300 million are likely to be allocated for the establishment of 13 regional passport offices in Sindh, while Rs50 million have been set aside for the construction of additional family suites and 500 servant quarters for the members of parliament.

A project, which has been delayed since 2010, will cost Rs2.90 billion, the documents mention, adding Rs400 million are set to be allocated for the construction of Tenth Avenue in Islamabad.